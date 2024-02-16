Subscribe
News

WLPayments integrates with Unlimit, enhancing payment solutions

Friday 16 February 2024 12:13 CET | News

WLPayments, a global payment processing and orchestration platform, has integrated with Unlimit, a payment solutions provider.

 

This strategic integration creates new opportunities for merchants and partners collaborating with WLPayments, enabling seamless access to growing markets in Latin America and Asia through Unlimit Acquirer. With a focus on simplifying payment processes for merchants, this collaboration provides businesses with various acquiring solutions, consolidating multiple choices into a unified integration.

Unlimit, known for its extensive in-house developed payment infrastructure, offers unparalleled coverage in Latin America and Asia. This positions WLPayments strongly to support merchants in exploring and expanding into new markets, demonstrating the platform's commitment to facilitating global business expansion.

WLPayments' orchestration payment gateway, known for its adaptability, can be customised to meet the specific needs of businesses, regardless of their size. The platform's microservices architecture ensures quick scalability and agility, enabling companies to stay ahead of market trends. Merchants can benefit from WLPayments' advanced features, such as transaction routing, retry mechanisms, and cascading options, improving success rates and overall payment efficiency.

Representatives of WLPayments expressed excitement about the integration, emphasising its significance as a testament to the company's dedication to providing exceptional payment solutions. They highlighted that this collaborative integration signifies another progressive step towards enhancing clients' payment processes, strengthening security protocols, and expanding their global presence.

The commitment to delivering excellence in payment services is a core principle of the partnership, with a particular focus on refining security measures and extending WLPayments' international reach.

As the companies see it, this collaboration demonstrates WLPayments' dedication to continuous enhancement and adaptability within the ever-evolving fintech landscape. By partnering with Unlimit, WLPayments reinforces its position as a provider of world-class payment experiences, poised to redefine the standards of seamless, secure, and globally accessible payment processing.

About WLPayments

WLPayments is a provider of payment orchestration platforms, founded and supported by payment industry veterans. Headquartered in The Netherlands, with branch offices in India and Malta, WLPayments serves customers worldwide.

Committed to delivering cutting-edge technology, the company offers businesses modular and cohesive payment solutions for processing payments online. The platform is designed to be flexible and scalable, allowing businesses of all sizes to integrate payment processing into their websites or applications easily.

Recognised with multiple industry awards, including the Global Payments Innovation Awards 2023 by The Digital Banker, WLPayments has also been named the Best Payment Gateways Provider in Europe and awarded for the Best Cloud-Powered Payments Initiative and Best Data & Analytics Application in Payments Initiative. Additionally, they have been nominated for the MPE Payment Orchestration Platform Award 2023. WLPayments' vision statement centres on their customers' growth: ‘We grow when our Customers grow!’

Keywords: Global Payments, partnership, payment processing, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Unlimit, WLPayments
Countries: World
Unlimit

|

WLPayments

|
