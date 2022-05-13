WLPayments adds eight new payment partners integrations

WLPayments has announced that they have completed eight additional integrations since the start of 2022, allowing merchants to benefit from its list of integrated partners and have more flexibility in doing payments. The following additions are Google Pay, Netcetera, Paypal, Swish, Token.io, TrueLayer, TreviPay, and Vipps.
The company’s clients can now use two payment methods in the Nordics: Swish and Vipps. While the integration with Token.io promises frictionless, real-time account-to-account (A2A) payments, straight from applications and websites, it also guarantees independence from customers’ countries or banks.
Furthermore, the integration with TrueLayer allows customers to send and receive money. Through the completed integration with TreviPay, WLPayments’ B2B ecommerce clients can also offer the Buy Now, Pay Later feature to their customers.
These eight additions augment the set of integrated partners, signifying WLPayments’ partner-centric approach where clients have multiple benefits. This includes further lowering their clients' costs and increasing their conversion rates.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions