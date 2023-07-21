Whole Foods to adopt Amazon One palm payment tech across stores in the US

As Amazon One—Amazon Web Services’s palm recognition service for identification, payment, loyalty membership, and entry at over 400 locations across the US—reaches a critical milestone with more than 3 million uses, Whole Foods Market stores are going all in.
By the end of 2023, all 500+ Whole Foods Market stores in the US are set to provide Amazon One for payment and Prime membership benefits. This advancement means that Whole Foods Market customers who opt for Amazon One will no longer need their wallet or phone for transactions. A simple palm hover over an Amazon One device will suffice for payment.
Furthermore, Prime members who link their Amazon One profile with their Amazon account will automatically receive applicable savings. As of now, Amazon One is already available at over 200 Whole Foods Market locations in several states, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The expansion of Amazon One will continue to reach other states and locations in the US in the near future.
In addition to Amazon One’s availability at stores like Amazon Fresh stores and Whole Foods Market locations, third-party businesses are increasingly offering Amazon One as an identification and payment option for their customers—and some of them are also using Amazon One in new ways.
Panera Bread recently launched Amazon One’s loyalty linking capability at select Panera restaurants. With this feature, guests can simply hover their palm over the Amazon One device, and the Panera associate will be able to pull up their MyPanera loyalty account information, greet the guest by name, and provide a customised experience. After the order is placed, the guest can scan their palm again to pay.
At Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies MLB team, Aramark Sports + Entertainment is taking advantage of Amazon One’s ‘age verification’ capability. This feature allows adult customers ages 21 and over to purchase alcoholic beverages by simply scanning their palm at an Amazon One device without looking for their government-issued IDs.
Amazon One offers businesses the ability to streamline their identification and payment processes, while also facilitating easy access to loyalty programmes and age verification for customers. It further provides secure access to sports and entertainment venues, office buildings, and other establishments.
In collaboration with American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Visa, and major US banks, Amazon One enables cardholders to leverage its efficient identification and payment benefits. Unlike credit cards or passwords, Amazon One's palm signature cannot be replicated to impersonate a customer. The technology utilises both the palm and underlying vein structure to generate a unique numerical, vector representation known as a ‘palm signature’ for precise identity matching. Further, customer palm data is safeguarded in the AWS Cloud. AWS is backed by more than 300 cloud security tools and 100,000 security partners from around the world. In addition, Amazon One is protected by multiple
