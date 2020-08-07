Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Western Union enters Brazil with international payment services

Friday 7 August 2020 10:42 CET | News

Cross-border and cross-currency payments provider Western Union has announced a partnership with Banco SEMEAR in Brazil to offer the WU GlobalPay for FI platform.

GlobalPay for FI provides the benefits of international payment services without the need to invest in new banking systems infrastructure. Western Union Business Solutions’ online platform allows for processing transactions using a network that spans more than 200 countries and territories, and is available in more than 130 currencies. GlobalPay for FI is a system that facilitates the creation of international payments.

Western Union Business Solutions allows organizations to optimise currency movements between different countries with customised solutions for sending, receiving, and managing international payments.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Western Union, Brazil, Banco SEMEAR, WU GlobalPay for FI, cross-border, cross-currency, payments, platform, banking system infrastructure, international payment services, online platform, Business Solutions, processing transactions, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like