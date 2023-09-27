Subscribe
News

Weave partners with Affirm

Wednesday 27 September 2023 12:46 CET | News

US-based Weave has partnered with payment network Affirm to provide additional payment options for eligible patients. 

Through this collaboration, Weave’s customers can offer their patients pay-over-time financing with as low as 0% APR. Patients can now apply to pay with Affirm easily, as its services are directly integrated with Weave payments, and divide their payments over time. This will reduce the difficulty of upfront costs and will provide an additional payment option for dental, optometry, veterinary, or medical practices. Moreover, the partnership allows healthcare practices to receive payments quicker than before.

The partnership’s benefits

According to Weave’s officials, through their alliance with Affirm, patients can receive affordable payment options, therefore enabling them to control their healthcare and ensuring that costs do not prevent them from receiving the services they need. By expanding the payment options available to patients, the two companies aim to eliminate barriers to care. Also, the partnership reflects the companies’ commitment to make patients’ payment experience more seamless and improve the way healthcare practices manage payments.

As of the announcement, healthcare practice can integrate Affirm’s transparent and flexible payment options at checkout. Patients are now able to pay-over-time without late fees or compounding interest. 

More information about Weave

Weave is an all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, connecting the entire customer journey. The company’s software solutions allow local enterprises to improve their communication and engagement with customers, aiming to expand their businesses.

At the end of August 2023, Weave introduced Scan to Pay to its payment suite, allowing users to scan QR codes to complete transactions. The solution augments the landscape of healthcare payments, providing a frictionless and secure experience for both providers and their clients. Customers can complete payments by scanning the QR code generated from the Weave Mobile App, using their preferred payment method, including digital wallet, payment plans, or by inputting credit card information.

Moreover, during the same period, Weave integrated Mobile Tap-to-Pay in its payment suite, allowing its customers to receive payments from anywhere, without dedicated payment processing hardware. 

About Affirm

Headquartered in the US, Affirm entered multiple partnerships recently, including one with Booking.com. The collaboration aims to provide travellers and customers with improved and flexible payment options, by making Affirm’s solutions available at checkout across several Booking Holdings travel brands.

At the end of July 2023, Affirm entered a collaboration with Cathay Pacific, acting as the latter’s exclusive US pay-over-time partner. Through this, the two companies seek to make flights available via simple monthly or bi-weekly payments, with no hidden or late fees being applied. 

More: Link


