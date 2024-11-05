Walletto partners with Fintech Poland to support Polish fintech

As a new member of Fintech Poland, Walletto will provide Polish fintech companies with its expertise in card issuing, acquiring services, and global payment solutions. By using its close partnerships with Visa and Mastercard, Walletto will empower Polish businesses to upgrade their payment processes, making cross-border operations more efficient and fostering growth in the international market.
Walletto is currently working on integrating the BLIK payment method for Polish merchants. This initiative aims to deliver a swift payment experience for both in-store and online transactions, while also allowing for cash deposits and withdrawals in PLN currency. By expanding their footprint in Poland, they seek to strengthen the ties between Lithuanian and Polish fintech companies, upgrading collaborations and fostering a more unified regional fintech community. This will allow them to exchange insights, experiences, and best practices, benefiting both markets.
Companies are offering solutions that cater to a wide array of financial needs. With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, these firms are leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data analytics to upgrade customer experiences and financial services.
Banks and financial institutions in Poland are increasingly collaborating with fintech startups to integrate these advanced technologies into their operations, thereby improving efficiency and accessibility. This collaboration not only benefits the domestic market but also positions Polish fintech companies. Moreover, the supportive regulatory environment in Poland encourages growth within the fintech sector. Initiatives such as regulatory sandboxes provide a safe space for new financial products to be tested and refined before being widely implemented, fostering a culture of experimentation.
