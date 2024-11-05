Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Walletto partners with Fintech Poland to support Polish fintech

Tuesday 5 November 2024 14:43 CET | News

Walletto, a Lithuanian Electronic Money Institution has announced its new membership in Fintech Poland to assist Polish fintechs to expand internationally.

As a new member of Fintech Poland, Walletto will provide Polish fintech companies with its expertise in card issuing, acquiring services, and global payment solutions. By using its close partnerships with Visa and Mastercard, Walletto will empower Polish businesses to upgrade their payment processes, making cross-border operations more efficient and fostering growth in the international market.

BLIK payment introduced in Poland

Walletto is currently working on integrating the BLIK payment method for Polish merchants. This initiative aims to deliver a swift payment experience for both in-store and online transactions, while also allowing for cash deposits and withdrawals in PLN currency. By expanding their footprint in Poland, they seek to strengthen the ties between Lithuanian and Polish fintech companies, upgrading collaborations and fostering a more unified regional fintech community. This will allow them to exchange insights, experiences, and best practices, benefiting both markets.

 

Walletto partners with Fintech Poland to support Polish fintech

 

Polish fintech companies

Companies are offering solutions that cater to a wide array of financial needs. With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, these firms are leveraging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data analytics to upgrade customer experiences and financial services.

Banks and financial institutions in Poland are increasingly collaborating with fintech startups to integrate these advanced technologies into their operations, thereby improving efficiency and accessibility. This collaboration not only benefits the domestic market but also positions Polish fintech companies. Moreover, the supportive regulatory environment in Poland encourages growth within the fintech sector. Initiatives such as regulatory sandboxes provide a safe space for new financial products to be tested and refined before being widely implemented, fostering a culture of experimentation.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , ecommerce, fintech, customise solutions, financial data
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Walletto
Countries: Lithuania
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Walletto

|
Discover all the Company news on Walletto and other articles related to Walletto in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like