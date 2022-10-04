Subscribe
Vodeno research: 68% of European SMEs to implement real-time payments in 2023

Tuesday 4 October 2022 14:35 CET | News

Poland-based BaaS provider Vodeno has commissioned a survey which revealed that more that two thirds of European SMEs plan to adopt real-time payment processing in 2023.

 

Vodeno commissioned an independent survey among 2,004 senior decision-makers in SMEs across the UK (504), Belgium (500), France (500) and the Netherlands (500). The results are presented in a new report: Crossing Borders – Understanding the SME Payments Landscape.

Details contained in the survey

In June 2022, just 10% of SMEs said they receive payments instantly, and only 11% within an hour. By comparison, 35% said it takes between two and three days for a payment to reach their account, while 25% said the process takes approximately one day.

For almost a quarter (23%) of European SMEs, delays in making and receiving payments has been a hindrance to their international growth.

Vodeno’s research also found that 61% of companies are experiencing issues with foreign exchange rates, labelling them ‘a significant drain on resources’. 

The majority (57%) of respondents said they are planning on switching their payment provider in the coming year. Speed and ease of payments (selected by 37% of SMEs), cost-effectiveness (35%), and security guarantees and compliance standards (29%) are the most important factors for choosing a payment rail.

Putting the accent on speed and cost efficiency

Vodeno’s officials stated that speed, ease, and cost of payments is of utmost importance to SMEs, and their research underlines how high costs and lengthy delays in receiving payments are seriously hindering their day-to-day operations and growth plans.

Instant payment processing is now on the radar for most of Europe’s SMEs, but the question is whether they can find the right partner to deliver this, efficiently without exorbitant fees. Now, there is greater choice for SMEs where payment processing is concerned, and BaaS providers are leading the charge to give access to faster payment options that are secure and cost efficient.”

More information on Vodeno

Vodeno's mission is to revolutionise the Financial Services Industry. Combining a modern cloud-native, API-based platform with deep banking experience, it is positioned to help regulated and non-regulated entities offer compelling and unique financial products. 

The VODENO Cloud Platform (VCP) is a fully cloud-based 'Banking-as-a-Service' platform, enabled in partnership with ECB-licensed Aion Bank, to deliver embedded financial services for banks, lenders, and merchants across multiple sectors. Vodeno offers the ability to meet the demands of regulation while enabling innovation at speed.


