Viva.com partners with Conecs

Monday 29 January 2024 14:21 CET | News

European cloud-based neobank Viva.com has partnered with Conecs to allow physical and digital meal voucher card transactions via its Terminal app. 


As per the information detailed in the press release, the meal voucher card can be integrated into any smart device leveraged by hospitality businesses, including smartphones and desktop cashiers. Currently, approximately 6 million French employees benefit from meal vouchers, with spending amounting to nearly EUR 8 billion early. By partnering with Conecs, Viva.com intends to improve the payment infrastructure in France and facilitate 600 million meal voucher transactions per year.

Viva.com – Conecs collaboration objectives

The partnership allows French restaurants to accept meal voucher cards as payment through tap-to-pay on any device technology, available with the Viva.com Terminal app. To be able to accept meal vouchers, restaurants need to download the Viva.com Terminal app and enter their Conecs Identification Number. To improve the flexibility of the app, acceptance was integrated into a range of more than 38 payment methods, which include local and international card schemes, with Cartes Bancaires (CB) incorporated. Representatives from Viva.com expressed their enthusiasm over being one of the first acquirers to accept meal vouchers in France via its tap-on device technology. The company underlined its commitment to improving and simplifying the payment checkout journey and the partnership with Conecs supports its objectives and the overall enhancement of the payment landscape in the country.

Furthermore, officials from Conecs stated that their company and Viva.com have a shared allegiance to providing simplified payment processes for restaurants and their customers. The collaboration assists Conecs in its ambition to offer an improved acceptance network in France to beneficiaries of its customers’ meal voucher cards. Currently, the company collects and routes electronic transactions of meal card vouchers from electronic payment terminals installed in affiliated meal and food outlets. Conecs provides access to a private network of POS terminals among 180,000 affiliated merchants, with transactions being directly reimbursed by each issuer, without its commission. The company’s solution is based on the multi-domiciliation functionality of the CB software installed in all payment terminals in France.

Viva.com’s recent developments

To advance its development strategy and reach additional markets, Viva.com announced in November 2023 the availability of its Tap-to-Pay on iPhone service in France, aiming to provide its clients with contactless payments. As of the announcement, merchants and businesses based in France were set to be allowed to accept in-person contactless payments with tap-to-pay on iPhone and the Viva.com Terminal iOS application. The solution was intended to continue to accept all forms of contactless payments, including debit cards, contactless credit, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, without the need for additional hardware or payment terminals.

More: Link


Keywords: mobile payments, contactless payments, partnership, Tap-to-Pay, card scheme
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Conecs, Viva wallet
Countries: France
