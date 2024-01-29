Viva.com partners with Conecs

European cloud-based neobank Viva.com has partnered with Conecs to allow physical and digital meal voucher card transactions via its Terminal app.
As per the information detailed in the press release, the meal voucher card can be integrated into any smart device leveraged by hospitality businesses, including smartphones and desktop cashiers. Currently, approximately 6 million French employees benefit from meal vouchers, with spending amounting to nearly EUR 8 billion early. By partnering with Conecs, Viva.com intends to improve the payment infrastructure in France and facilitate 600 million meal voucher transactions per year.
