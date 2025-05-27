Viva.com expands its Tap to Pay on iPhone across 7 more countries

The company aims to support merchants in accepting contactless payments utilising their mobile devices and the Viva.com’s Terminal app. Marketplaces and restaurants can now offer faster and simpler checkout experiences with contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and digital wallets, with no extra hardware needed.
Viva.com aims to build a continent-wide network of mobile-first merchants as it expands its Tap to Pay service across Europe. Leveraging the solution through the Terminal app on iPhone, businesses of all sizes and across multiple industries can expand their customer base by offering a simpler checkout experience, taking payments on the go, and exploring new setups such as line busting.
Market stalls can take advantage of flexible mobile payments, island operators can gain portability and simplicity, F&B chains can benefit from a frictionless setup, and freelance professionals can utilise secure and private payments.
The service supports international card schemes, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and Diners, as well as local payment schemes such as Belgian Bancontact. It will work via Viva.com’s Terminal iOS app on iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version. This new solution brings the geographical expansion of Tap to Pay on iPhone with Viva.com’s Terminal app to 22 European countries.
Apple’s Tap to Pay technology utilises the built-in security and privacy features of the smartphone to help protect business and consumer data. The company doesn’t store card numbers on Apple servers, so merchants can feel safe that their data doesn’t get leaked.
Viva.com’s business solutions aim to enable merchants to get started easily, helping with instant onboarding, acceptance of over 40 payment methods, 0% transaction fees when using the Viva.com business debit card, and zero downtime. Firms can also get access to currency conversion, integrated fiscalisation, and a range of tools designed to help with operations and scaling.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions