Viva.com expands its Tap to Pay on iPhone across 7 more countries

Tuesday 27 May 2025 13:16 CET | News

Viva.com has expanded its Tap to Pay solution on iPhone to Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Luxembourg, and Malta.

 

The company aims to support merchants in accepting contactless payments utilising their mobile devices and the Viva.com’s Terminal app. Marketplaces and restaurants can now offer faster and simpler checkout experiences with contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and digital wallets, with no extra hardware needed.

Viva.com expands its Tap to Pay service in Europe

 

Expanding further across Europe

Viva.com aims to build a continent-wide network of mobile-first merchants as it expands its Tap to Pay service across Europe. Leveraging the solution through the Terminal app on iPhone, businesses of all sizes and across multiple industries can expand their customer base by offering a simpler checkout experience, taking payments on the go, and exploring new setups such as line busting.

Market stalls can take advantage of flexible mobile payments, island operators can gain portability and simplicity, F&B chains can benefit from a frictionless setup, and freelance professionals can utilise secure and private payments.

The service supports international card schemes, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and Diners, as well as local payment schemes such as Belgian Bancontact. It will work via Viva.com’s Terminal iOS app on iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version. This new solution brings the geographical expansion of Tap to Pay on iPhone with Viva.com’s Terminal app to 22 European countries.

Apple’s Tap to Pay technology utilises the built-in security and privacy features of the smartphone to help protect business and consumer data. The company doesn’t store card numbers on Apple servers, so merchants can feel safe that their data doesn’t get leaked.

Viva.com’s business solutions aim to enable merchants to get started easily, helping with instant onboarding, acceptance of over 40 payment methods, 0% transaction fees when using the Viva.com business debit card, and zero downtime. Firms can also get access to currency conversion, integrated fiscalisation, and a range of tools designed to help with operations and scaling.


