Visa teams up with Revolut

By signing the global Visa Direct agreement, Revolut and Visa intend to deliver instant card transfers for the former’s business customers and allow them to send money across the world in real-time and securely. The newly added capabilities are enabled by Visa Direct, a network that offers access to real-time payments. Additionally, Revolut Business customers can now conduct transactions through only a card number, with the payment then arriving in the recipient's bank account within 30 minutes or less. At the time of the announcement, the solution was available to Revolut Business customers in more than 78 countries and supported over 50 currencies.
