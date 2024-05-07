Visa partners with J.P. Morgan Payments

Following this announcement, both financial institutions will focus on optimising merchants' experiences, providing cardholders with more secure and efficient solutions, as well as driving improvement for J.P. Morgan Payments’ clients. This process will take place with the introduction of faster domestic transactions in the US region, through the use of the Visa Direct network.
In addition, both Visa and J.P. Morgan Payments will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also optimising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.
More information on the partnership
Visa represents a multinational payment card services corporation that facilitates transactions between customers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across several countries around the world. J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade, card, and merchants solution capabilities in order to optimise the manner in which clients pay customers or employees globally.
By leveraging Visa Direct’s extensive reach in the region of the US, J.P. Morgan Payments will be enabled to offer merchants, businesses, and fintechs the possibility to embed faster domestic payments into their solutions, including the Push to Card payment rail. This process will enable quick and secure movement of funds directly to the recipient’s bank account and digital accounts, simply by using the debit card credential.
At the same time, by combining Visa Direct’s real-time reach to bank accounts across the US area, as well as proven security, trust, and value-added services, the partnership aims to further improve J.P. Morgan Payments’ money movement tools that are offered across client segments and business units.
The partnership represents an important step toward the shared commitment to develop an ecosystem where money movement is secure, efficient, and accessible to all customers. Visa Direct’s capabilities also align with J.P. Morgan Payments’ strategy of delivering improved solutions to users, as well as streamlining payment processes, improving liquidity management, and providing optimised convenience to clients.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions