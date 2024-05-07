Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Visa partners with J.P. Morgan Payments

Tuesday 7 May 2024 10:00 CET | News

Visa has announced its partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments in order to provide faster money movement for customers in the US through Visa Direct.

Following this announcement, both financial institutions will focus on optimising merchants' experiences, providing cardholders with more secure and efficient solutions, as well as driving improvement for J.P. Morgan Payments’ clients. This process will take place with the introduction of faster domestic transactions in the US region, through the use of the Visa Direct network. 

In addition, both Visa and J.P. Morgan Payments will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while also optimising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

 

Visa has announced its partnership with J.P. Morgan Payments in order to provide faster money movement for customers in the US through Visa Direct.

More information on the partnership

Visa represents a multinational payment card services corporation that facilitates transactions between customers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across several countries around the world. J.P. Morgan Payments combines treasury services, trade, card, and merchants solution capabilities in order to optimise the manner in which clients pay customers or employees globally. 

By leveraging Visa Direct’s extensive reach in the region of the US, J.P. Morgan Payments will be enabled to offer merchants, businesses, and fintechs the possibility to embed faster domestic payments into their solutions, including the Push to Card payment rail. This process will enable quick and secure movement of funds directly to the recipient’s bank account and digital accounts, simply by using the debit card credential. 

At the same time, by combining Visa Direct’s real-time reach to bank accounts across the US area, as well as proven security, trust, and value-added services, the partnership aims to further improve J.P. Morgan Payments’ money movement tools that are offered across client segments and business units. 

The partnership represents an important step toward the shared commitment to develop an ecosystem where money movement is secure, efficient, and accessible to all customers. Visa Direct’s capabilities also align with J.P. Morgan Payments’ strategy of delivering improved solutions to users, as well as streamlining payment processes, improving liquidity management, and providing optimised convenience to clients. 



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payments , online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: J.P. Morgan, Visa
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

J.P. Morgan

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on J.P. Morgan and other articles related to J.P. Morgan in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like