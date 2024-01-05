Visa launches Web3 Loyalty Engagement Solution

This service provides digital-first experiences to its customers and deeply engaging programs like augmented reality treasure hunts, gamified giveaways, and new ways to earn and burn loyalty points. With this solution, brands can reward customers not just for their purchases but also for their engagement and interactions with the brand, paving the way for seamless and immersive digital and real-world experiences.
As per Visa's official statement, consumers are looking to engage with brands in new ways, and traditional loyalty programs have not evolved over the past decade. Therefore, Visa aims to provide unique digital collectables, whether it's from purchasing tickets for a sports event or participating in an augmented reality treasure hunt. This new digital loyalty solution helps brands reward customers not only for their transactions but for their active engagement, paving the way for secure digital and real-world experiences at their fingertips.
The official press release shows that consumers today have high expectations about the value they receive from loyalty programs, extending beyond traditional points-based benefits. In other terms, they want to be rewarded for their engagement and interactions with a brand, especially if it is fun, easy, and rewarding. Thus, the new Visa solution powered by SmartMedia Technologies aims to provide brands with an enterprise platform that bridges Web2 with Web3 innovation that is user-grade and can be customised to create curated experiences and offers for consumers.
SMT provides gamified AR and spatial experiences that allow consumers to earn and redeem tokens and rewards through the SmartMedia Wallet, which is a user-friendly Web3 mobile app. SMT's self-serve, drag-and-drop studio enables brands to deliver personalised consumer loyalty, while its Web3-enabled programmatic media platform enables them to reach digital and mobile audiences at scale. Moreover, by delivering gamified engagement, acquisition, and loyalty through its platform, SMT helps brands drive better business outcomes.
