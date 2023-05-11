Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Visa invests in and partners TerraPay

Thursday 11 May 2023 13:52 CET | News

Payments infrastructure company TerraPay has announced a strategic equity investment from Visa and a partnership to simplify cross-border ecommerce for consumers and SMBs.

 

The collaboration will see Visa’s solutions connect to the TerraPay network of wallet providers with an aim to improve digital cross-border commerce, with the first solution to be connected being Visa Direct, which helps facilitate funds’ delivery directly to eligible cards, bank accounts, and wallets worldwide.

Cross-border payments and the partnership’s effect

Based on the information provided in the press release, enabling Visa Direct to TerraPay’s global partner integrations of mobile wallets and bank accounts empowers simplified and expedited person-to-person (P2P) remittances for individuals, together with business payouts for small and medium businesses (SMBs) throughout 108 receive countries.

Global cross-border trade has been growing steadily, predominantly from emerging markets, and is expected to reach a value of USD 8 trillion by 2025. Despite this boom and the increase of digital payments globally, cross-border business payments keep on being complex and challenging, especially for SMBs, for whom the sending money process can oftentimes come with delays, increased costs, lack of standardisation, and inefficiency.

TerraPay has announced a strategic equity investment from Visa and a partnership to simplify cross border ecommerce for consumers and SMBs.

The TerraPay – Visa collaboration looks to pave the way for holistic payin and payout solutions that can increase the usage of eligible commercial cards for SMEs, expanding to include added global money movement capabilities, including cards, accounts, and wallets. Concomitantly, merchants can leverage TerraPay’s Request-to-Pay wallet solution globally.

Commenting on the news, Ambar Sur, Founder and CEO, TerraPay said that the Visa – TerraPay relationship is more than a collaboration, as Visa joining as a key investor has the alliance reflect a step forward for global digital payments.

Ruben Salazar Genovez, Global Head, Visa Direct believes that Visa’s investment in and collaboration with TerraPay is set to help further increase Visa Direct’s reach and spur financial inclusion. Per their statement, an increased number of people and SMBs, including worldwide underbanked and underserved communities, are to soon be provided with access to inbound digital cross-border payment capabilities directly on their mobile devices.

Adding on this, Ambar Sur further stated that by comibining Visa’s scale with TerraPay’s global payments infrastructure, they will be enabled to assist Visa customers with improving their payout experiences and scaling their businesses in an expedited manner. The spokesperson further advised that the collaboration also serves the bigger purpose of bettering the way of life for such individuals and businesses, providing them with an increasingly connected and accessible global payments ecosystem.

Registered and regulated across 27 global markets, TerraPay is a global partner to banks, mobile wallets, money transfer operators, merchants, and financial institutions, looking to create an expansive and inclusive international financial ecosystem.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, investment, payments , cross-border ecommerce, B2B payments, P2P payments, remittance, payout, digital wallet, bank account, SMEs, commercial card, digital payments, fintech, Visa, money transfer, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: TerraPay, Visa
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

TerraPay

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on TerraPay and other articles related to TerraPay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like