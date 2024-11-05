Subscribe
News

Visa expands partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo

Tuesday 5 November 2024 14:39 CET | News

Multinational payment card services corporation Visa has announced the renewal of its multi-year strategic collaboration with Intesa Sanpaolo, with the two planning to focus on advancing the digital transition of payments.

As part of their expanded partnership, Visa and Intesa Sanpaolo intend to continue their existing projects and introduce new products and services for the latter’s customers. In addition, the bank’s enterprise customers are set to be able to access more solutions from Visa’s services portfolio, including Visa Business Solutions, a reporting service for commercial Visa credit card customers. At the same time, the partnership allows consumers to benefit from payment advancements, including wearable technology.

Visa expands partnership with Intesa Sanpaolo

The current move follows Visa’s announcement regarding the additional capabilities that supported provisioned virtual card push-to-wallet experiences. Through this, Visa worked towards delivering optimised issuance and deployments, advanced controls, and new efficiencies for the commercial solutions ecosystem. Users were set to be able to push virtual cards to mobile wallet systems, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, with controls that allowed precise spending limits and transaction monitoring.

Visa and Intesa Sanpaolo’s collaboration

By teaming up, Visa and Intesa Sanpaolo plan to work together on augmenting financial inclusion, developing joint initiatives to expand awareness and uptake digital payments. When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Intesa Sanpaolo underlined that the bank focuses its efforts on identifying and anticipating customers’ needs, demands, and preferences, offering them digital, inclusive, and omnichannel solutions, while fostering acceptance for merchants. The renewal of the alliance with Visa enables Intesa Sanpaolo to give these commitments more value and solidity.

Furthermore, before expanding its partnership with Visa, Montran launched a multi-currency virtual account management platform for Intesa Sanpaolo. The solution was set to improve the bank’s ability to manage multi-currency transactions, both in cash and liquidity, for its diverse client base, offering efficiency and flexibility. The new platform also worked towards reshaping how Intesa Sanpaolo’s clients managed funds, allowing augmented handling of multiple currencies via virtual accounts.


