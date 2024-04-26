Subscribe
News

Visa enters the AWS Partner Network

Friday 26 April 2024 12:23 CET | News

US-based payment card services corporation Visa has announced that it entered the AWS Partner Network (APN) to enhance and simplify digital payments worldwide. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, Visa joined the APN, a global community that utilises AWS’ technologies, programs, knowledge, and tools to develop solutions and services for their customers. Visa’s current move intends to simplify access to its services for cloud-native fintech, financial institutions, and enterprise clients, thus working towards an overall improved digital payments ecosystem.

Why did Visa join the AWS Partner Network?

By entering the APN, Visa is set to provide its clients and partners, including cloud-native fintech companies, with access and integration capabilities to its services more efficiently and conveniently. Additionally, the APN benefits from Visa’s presence as it intends to solidify its position as a platform for fintechs and financial institutions to source digital technologies. When it comes to Visa, the move assists its commitment to simplifying access to global digital payments, advancing the spread of its services for all participants in the global payments landscape.

Moreover, Visa also announced that is set to make select payment services available in the AWS Marketplace, which includes software listings and currently has approximately 300,000 worldwide customers. Some immediately available services include Visa Cross-Border Solutions, which has multiple currencies and supports the process of sending and receiving funds internationally, fostering worldwide trade. According to Visa’s representatives, the company is committed to enhancing its services for its clients in cloud environments and offering Visa Cross-Border Solutions on the AWS Marketplace advances its allegiance. Also, Visa intends to make its solutions available and accessible to customers to integrate across diverse platforms, while minimising difficulties for financial institutions and enterprises.

In addition, Visa aims to support its cloud-based customers by joining the APN and processing payments via AWS on VisaNet, its global processing network. This is set to enable cloud-based companies to launch secure AWS Privatelink connectivity with Visa Cloud Connect. With this announcement, Visa is entering an expanding sector by serving cloud-based clients with services that assist financial institutions and fintechs in improving service deployment and customer adoption while minimising data centre costs.

Before this news, Visa partnered with Standard Chartered to optimise cross-border payments as the bank joined the Visa B2B Connect network and became the company’s settlement partner. The two organisations were set to focus on meeting the demands and preferences of customers and prioritising the process of maintaining compliance with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

