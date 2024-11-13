Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Viamericas improves money transfer with domestic cash-to-account options

Wednesday 13 November 2024 13:47 CET | News

Viamericas, a licensed money transmitter, has launched its new rapid cash-to-account transfer service in the  US.

Viamericas offers international money transfer, bill payment, check processing, and top-up services in locations throughout the US. With the FedNow service and the Real Time Payment (RTP) network, recipients can receive cash deposits within minutes. These transactions can be initiated at locations throughout the  US and deposited into accounts at more than 820 banks that participate in either FedNow or RTP. 

Furthermore, Viamericas provides a rewards program known as Viamericas Plus, which allows customers to accumulate ViaPoints by using various services such as money transfers, bill payments, and phone top-ups. With the launch of domestic cash-to-account services, customers have additional chances to earn ViaPoints. When applicable, they can redeem these points to upgrade exchange rates or lower fees on their upcoming transactions.

 

 

Real-time domestic cash-to-account transfers 

Money transfer services are becoming increasingly popular, offering convenience and speed for individuals looking to send funds quickly within the same country. These options often provide a simplified experience through digital platforms, allowing users to transfer money directly from their mobile devices or computers.

One of the benefits of real-time domestic cash-to-account transfers is the efficiency of the transaction. Unlike traditional bank transfers, which can take several days to process, these services ensure that funds are available to the recipient almost instantaneously. This is particularly useful in situations where time is important, such as emergencies or last-minute payments.

Moreover, these services often come with user-friendly interfaces and transparent fee structures, making it easier for individuals to understand the costs involved and manage their finances effectively. Many platforms also offer additional features, such as transaction tracking, notifications, and customer support, upgrading the overall user experience.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: payments , ecommerce, money transfer, financial services, transactions
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Viamericas
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Viamericas

|
Discover all the Company news on Viamericas and other articles related to Viamericas in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like