Viably teams up with Airwallex

Wednesday 30 October 2024 12:03 CET | News

Global payments and financial platform for businesses Airwallex has teamed up with Viably to offer multi-currency accounts and cross-border transactions for ecommerce enterprises.  

As part of their collaboration, Viably intends to integrate Airwallex’s global payments and financial operating features into its ecommerce financial platform, enabling businesses to optimise cross-border payments and management of multiple currencies in a single account.

Viably collaborates with Airwallex to support ecommerce businesses

The current news comes shortly after Airwallex expanded its collaboration with Trulioo to implement the latter’s Identity Document Verification, Business Verification, and Person Match solutions and support the company in meeting compliance requirements and augmenting fraud prevention capabilities in 181 countries.

Expanding global ecommerce operations

Supported by Airwallex, the Viably Global Account focuses on scaling based on the needs and demands of global ecommerce operations, enabling sellers to pay vendors and suppliers worldwide, collect payouts from several marketplaces, and manage all financial aspects of their businesses more efficiently. Through this addition, Viably works towards delivering a comprehensive all-in-one financial platform for ecommerce enterprises, including global banking and payments, cash flow management, automated accounting, and profit analytics. By offering all the necessary information in a single place, the Viably platform provides increased visibility and insights into sales, spending, and cash flow projections.

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Viably underlined their company’s commitment to the long-term development of its clients, equipping them with the tools they require to operate more efficiently and scale their business globally. In addition, by merging Airwallex’s technology with Viably’s ecommerce services, the two organisations plan to enable sellers to enter international markets while having their financial needs managed. This is set to allow them to focus their efforts on including new products in their offerings, expanding their customer base, and growing their business and capabilities. 

For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Keywords: partnership, cross-border payments, ecommerce, cross-border ecommerce, payout, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Airwallex, Viably
Countries: World
Airwallex

Viably

