Vestwell raises USD 125 mln for workplace savings programmes

Vestwell claim their platform has helped power the savings of nearly USD 30 billion in assets over time. The company operates by partnering with financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, state governments, and payroll companies, which generate revenue for Vestwell via a monthly per-employer or ‘per-saver’ fee.
As an extension of its partners, Vestwell says it enables a suite of programmes, including retirement, health, and education, such as 401(k), 403(b), IRA, 529 Education, ABLE disability, and Emergency Savings programmes.
The company will use the new capital to expand its state-savings and other general savings programme initiatives and to enhance existing and develop new products. About half of the new funds will go toward acquisitions, according to Schumm. In July 2023, Vestwell acquired student loans benefits provider Gradifi from Morgan Stanley for an undisclosed amount.
Earlier in 2023, JP Morgan had tapped Vestwell to expand its 401(k) product. Vestwell’s public-private partnerships are increasingly generating more business for the company by giving state governments a way to offer ‘a personalised savings experience.’
Vestwell has just over 350 employees, and has grown its team by around 40% over 2023.
Vestwell is the modern fintech engine powering savings and investment programmes for small businesses and individual savers across the country. We’re helping to close the savings gap by offering flexible, cost-effective, modern solutions to save for the critical aspects of life - retirement, education, and healthcare. Vestwell currently powers nearly 50,000 small businesses, over a million savers, and USD 29 billion in assets in all 50 states.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions