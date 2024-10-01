Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Venmo launches payment scheduling

Monday 7 October 2024 11:48 CET | News

Venmo has announced the launch of its `set it and forget it` feature, developed for scheduling payments and requests on a monthly, weekly, or biweekly basis.

Following this launch, Venmo aims to make it easier for customers to send repeat payments to friends and family, or schedule specific transactions and payment requests ahead of time. The new P2P feature is set to allow Venmo clients to schedule these as one-offs or on a monthly, weekly, or biweekly basis. 

The services are set to be widely available in the application in the following weeks, according to officials of the company. In addition, Venmo will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

Venmo is introducing a ‘set it and forget it’ feature for scheduling payments and requests on a monthly, weekly, or biweekly basis.

More information on the product launch

Throughout this launch, there are multiple practical use cases, including the possibility to set up scheduled payments between roommates for their share of rent, utilities, or other fixed household costs, as well as the capability to send out recurring reminders to those who forget to pay on time. At the same time, the feature will be supported on the Venmo Teen accounts, which will allow family members to send allowance money on a set schedule, or proactively set up a payment on birthdays. 

Furthermore, an email and push notification reminder will be sent to users and customers a day ahead of an upcoming scheduled payment once it is set up. Customers will also have the possibility to set an end date for both scheduled payments and requests if they are required for a fixed duration or, as an alternative, can manually cancel ongoing recurring payments and requests in the Venmo settings page if they are not needed anymore. 

In addition, users will be allowed to select which day to send out the payments or requests on a monthly schedule in order to align with things like an incoming salary or ongoing bills.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, payments , online payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Venmo
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Venmo

|
Discover all the Company news on Venmo and other articles related to Venmo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like