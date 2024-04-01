Valu partners with noon Payments

Following this announcement, Valu’s suite of solutions and expertise will be integrated into noon Payments’ platforms in order to optimise the overall customer experience, as well as to provide enterprises of all sizes with the possibility to develop their businesses.
Furthermore, the integration will enable noon Payments’ platform to simplify transactions for both local merchants and clients, in addition to multiple other online payment methods. The strategic deal is expected to provide users in the MENA region with the capability to access secure, efficient, and convenient services that will meet their needs, preferences, and demands.
The strategic deal between Valu and noon.com’s online payments gateway will focus on attracting new customer segments, while also encouraging existing merchants and traders to embrace and leverage the flexibility of Valu’s payment plans. This process is set to optimise the manner in which businesses provide payment solutions to their users, while also making sure that the companies remain compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.
noon Payments will continue to deliver its simple API and quick setup process to businesses of all sizes, while also providing them with access to features that simplify the transaction process and increase client satisfaction. Included in this set of features are payment links, invoicing, subscriptions, easy monthly installments, as well as a detailed dashboard that makes the process more transparent and safer.
Throughout this collaboration, merchants and traders who accept noon Payments will be enabled to reach out to more users by providing a wider suite of payment options. At the same time, the companies will focus on accelerating the overall development of the financial landscape, as well as on financial inclusion and the growth of the local economy.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
