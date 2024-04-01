Subscribe
Valu partners with noon Payments

Monday 1 April 2024

MENA-based financial technology provider Valu has partnered with noon Payments to deliver convenience and secure financial solutions to clients in the region. 

 

Following this announcement, Valu’s suite of solutions and expertise will be integrated into noon Payments’ platforms in order to optimise the overall customer experience, as well as to provide enterprises of all sizes with the possibility to develop their businesses. 

Furthermore, the integration will enable noon Payments’ platform to simplify transactions for both local merchants and clients, in addition to multiple other online payment methods. The strategic deal is expected to provide users in the MENA region with the capability to access secure, efficient, and convenient services that will meet their needs, preferences, and demands. 

 

More information on the partnership

The strategic deal between Valu and noon.com’s online payments gateway will focus on attracting new customer segments, while also encouraging existing merchants and traders to embrace and leverage the flexibility of Valu’s payment plans. This process is set to optimise the manner in which businesses provide payment solutions to their users, while also making sure that the companies remain compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. 

noon Payments will continue to deliver its simple API and quick setup process to businesses of all sizes, while also providing them with access to features that simplify the transaction process and increase client satisfaction. Included in this set of features are payment links, invoicing, subscriptions, easy monthly installments, as well as a detailed dashboard that makes the process more transparent and safer. 

Throughout this collaboration, merchants and traders who accept noon Payments will be enabled to reach out to more users by providing a wider suite of payment options. At the same time, the companies will focus on accelerating the overall development of the financial landscape, as well as on financial inclusion and the growth of the local economy. 


Keywords: partnership, payments , online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: noon Payments, Valu
Countries: Africa, Middle East
