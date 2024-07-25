U.S. Bank introduces automated, end-to-end supplier accounts receivable platform

Created in partnership with Billtrust, U.S. Bank Advanced Receivables brings together the bank’s payment and risk management capabilities with Billtrust’s top AR technology to improve the intricate business-to-business (B2B) receivables process.
Invoicing: provides treasury teams and their buyers flexible and automated invoice delivery options that increase digital payments;
Payments: after a company’s terms are established, buyers are offered flexible, secure and convenient payment options, including payments via virtual credit cards and ACH;
Cash Application: with a seamless remittance process, suppliers achieve higher match rates and easier exception handling;
Collections: optimises collections with customized outreach approaches, automation of repetitive tasks and better cash forecasting;
Credit: the platform is designed for a more efficient way of extending credit to buyers. A customised, secure credit application process eliminates slow manual exchange of information and improves risk management.
