News

Upvest raises USD 42 mln for international expansion

Friday 17 June 2022 12:54 CET | News

Germany-based fintech Upvest has landed a USD 42 million investment to expand internationally and augment the company’s API.

Designed as a gateway API to integrate into existing infrastructure, Upvest’s technology allows fintechs to offer their end customers capital market investment products, including everything from ETFs and stocks to crypto assets.

As one of the financial institutions in Europe owning BaFin licenses for securities and crypto brokerage, and custody, Upvest is in a position, offering both neo and traditional banking industry players savings, both in terms of time and money, as there’s no need to develop their own brokerage and custody infrastructure from scratch.

Upvest has also announced the signing of a deal with Netherlands-based ABN AMRO, providing payment rails and transaction banking services, and for safekeeping the assets of the company’s B2B clients. The company’s Investment-API can be connected to existing backends and can be immediately deployed, enabling businesses to build investment experiences for their end-users across international borders.


Keywords: investment, API, cryptocurrency, digital assets, fintech, BaFin
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Upvest
Countries: World
