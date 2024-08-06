Subscribe
News

Unlimit partners with Yuno

Tuesday 6 August 2024 14:40 CET | News

Global fintech company Unlimit has announced its partnership with Yuno in order to optimise payment solutions for businesses and customers around the world. 

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to enable businesses of all sizes to access the possibility to streamline their online transactions, reduce payment costs, and optimise the process of purchasing experience from their clients, no matter where they are in the world. 

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.

More information on the announcement

According to the official press release, the collaboration is expected to combine Unlimit’s portfolio of over 1,000 global payment methods with Yuno’s high-performance technological platform, aiming to offer companies the possibility to support safer and more efficient digital payments. At the same time, it will also allow merchants and traders to access a variety of services that were tailored to the specific needs of each market as they scale across several different geographic regions. 

With the overall Global Digital Payment Market being anticipated to reach USD 361.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 21.1% during the period, there already exists a high demand for more efficient and extensive payment services from businesses that aim to align with the rapidly evolving customer demands. 

The partnership between Unlimit and Yuno is expected to remove existing payment limitations and challenges for traders in every region across the globe, while also making borderless transactions a reality worldwide.

For more information about Unlimit, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.

 


More: Link


