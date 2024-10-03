Subscribe
News

UniPAY partners with TransferGo

Thursday 3 October 2024 13:22 CET | News

Georgia-based payment service provider UniPay has partnered with fintech company TransferGo.

 

This collaboration aims to introduce IBAN payout services from the UK and European Union to Georgia, enabling international transfers directly to bank accounts in the country. The service is expected to provide a more efficient way for individuals, particularly the Georgian diaspora, to send money back home. 

UniPAY was established in 2012, and over the years, it has developed infrastructure that facilitates secure and cost-effective financial transactions for both businesses and consumers. This new partnership with TransferGo marks a continuation of UniPAY's efforts to enhance its offerings and maintain its relevance in the evolving financial technology landscape in the region.

 

Meeting the demand for international transfers 

The introduction of IBAN payouts is designed to meet the growing need for quicker and more transparent international money transfers. Georgians living in European countries and the UK will now be able to send money directly to bank accounts in Georgia, in addition to the existing option of sending money to bank cards. This service is particularly aimed at supporting Georgian citizens working abroad who regularly transfer money to family and friends. 

Commenting on the collaboration, officials from UniPAY said that the partnership with TransferGo aligns with UniPAY's ongoing mission to improve financial services in Georgia. They noted that this new service will offer individuals and businesses better options for managing international transactions. 

Representatives from TransferGo highlighted that the new service gives customers greater flexibility, allowing them to make secure and efficient transfers. They added that direct transfers to bank accounts are expected to encourage more Georgians in Europe and the UK to support family members back home.

More information about the two companies

UniPAY, founded in 2012, is a Georgian payment service provider that offers a range of financial services for businesses and individuals. Through its infrastructure and partnerships with global institutions, UniPAY supports secure and simplified money transfers in Georgia. 

As for TransferGo, it is a global fintech company offering affordable financial services, including international money transfers. With a presence in 160 countries, TransferGo focuses on financial inclusion and aims to make money transfers more accessible and transparent.


