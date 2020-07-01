Unifiedpost Group expands business platform Billtobox with payments tool

SMEs using Unifiedpost Group’s Billtobox platform will be able to opt into a service that enables them to manage payments within the platform. Following the recent implementation of the PSD2-directive, Unifiedpost Group, via its licensed payment institution Unifiedpost Payments, is able to offer Billtobox clients payment solutions within the Billtobox platform without the direct involvement of a bank. Billtobox is a digital platform that allows SMEs to manage invoices and other documents, and to easily share them with their accountant.
Now, clients can not only manage digital document archives, invoicing and other accounting processes, apart from that they will also be able to pay and be paid, as well as track all unpaid invoices in both directions. The tool offers automated reconciliation based on real time information, and ensures SMEs can keep track of outstanding invoices, giving direct insight into their working capital position.
