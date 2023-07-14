Subscribe
Tulip partners with Stripe

Friday 14 July 2023 14:00 CET | News

Cloud-based retail solutions provider Tulip has announced a strategic partnership with the financial infrastructure platform for businesses Stripe.

 

The collaboration brings together Tulip’s expertise related to retail POS solutions and Stripe’s payment technology, providing a new era of improved and simplified payment experiences for retailers and their consumers alike.

Tulip – Stripe collaboration details and its impact on retailers

Based on the information provided in the press release, following this integration, Tulip and its customers are enabled to access Stripe’s enterprise-grade payment infrastructure, alongside extensive support for diverse payment methods, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and Payment links. 

Stripe supports modern retailers’ in-person payment acceptance with flexible developer tools, pre-certified card readers, and cloud-based hardware management. These features help improve the payment experience by ensuring a frictionless and secure transaction process for Tulip clients and their luxury fashion, accessories, and other retail customers.

Tulip partners with Stripe

What is more, the nonconflicting onboarding and integration experience ensures that retailers can integrate the Tulip and Stripe systems into their operations in a quick and effortless manner, enabling them to leverage the benefits of this collaboration in an efficient way. As per the announcement, the partnership helps reinforce Tulip’s position as a provider of comprehensive retail solutions that improve the customer experience and drive business growth.

Commenting on the announcement, John Affaki, Terminal business lead at Stripe advised that the company is looking forward to partnering with Tulip to help transform the retail payments landscape, as together, the companies are empowering retailers to succeed in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.

Adding on this, Roberto Grandillo, EVP, of Product Management at Tulip stated that the integration of Stripe into Tulip’s next-gen POS system marks a significant milestone in revolutionising the retail payments landscape. The spokesperson further said that with Stripe seamlessly integrated, the company is enabling retailers to provide an increasingly frictionless and fully integrated omnichannel experience for their customers.

Tulip offering and strategy

Tulip provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that seek to enable retailers to overcome industry challenges and set a new standard for omnichannel commerce. Partnered with Apple and Salesforce, Tulip helps retailers build connections with customers, fulfil orders, checkout purchases, and optimise operations to create the end-to-end experience expected by modern customers. Retailers of the likes of Mulberry, Saks Fifth Avenue, Kendra Scott, Kate Spade, COACH, and Michael Kors use Tulip to better the shopping experience, increase sales, and improve customer service across channels.

