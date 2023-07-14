Tulip partners with Stripe

The collaboration brings together Tulip’s expertise related to retail POS solutions and Stripe’s payment technology, providing a new era of improved and simplified payment experiences for retailers and their consumers alike.
Based on the information provided in the press release, following this integration, Tulip and its customers are enabled to access Stripe’s enterprise-grade payment infrastructure, alongside extensive support for diverse payment methods, including Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and Payment links.
Stripe supports modern retailers’ in-person payment acceptance with flexible developer tools, pre-certified card readers, and cloud-based hardware management. These features help improve the payment experience by ensuring a frictionless and secure transaction process for Tulip clients and their luxury fashion, accessories, and other retail customers.
What is more, the nonconflicting onboarding and integration experience ensures that retailers can integrate the Tulip and Stripe systems into their operations in a quick and effortless manner, enabling them to leverage the benefits of this collaboration in an efficient way. As per the announcement, the partnership helps reinforce Tulip’s position as a provider of comprehensive retail solutions that improve the customer experience and drive business growth.
Commenting on the announcement, John Affaki, Terminal business lead at Stripe advised that the company is looking forward to partnering with Tulip to help transform the retail payments landscape, as together, the companies are empowering retailers to succeed in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.
