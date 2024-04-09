TSD announces a strategic partnership with Axle

The aim of this partnership is to introduce instant insurance verification services to dealerships and car rental firms across the United States. According to the company press release, by integrating Axle's technology, TSD's clientele of car rental agencies and dealership establishments can potentially mitigate annual unrecovered losses amounting to an average of USD 40,000 per automotive company. This integration also addresses the challenge of spending significant time on insurance verification, potentially saving hundreds of hours previously allocated to this task.
Furthermore, the implementation of Axle's solution aims to enhance customer experiences by minimising waiting times for insurance verification and clarifying uncertainties regarding coverage. This collaboration is anticipated to contribute to improved risk management within the automotive ecosystem, offering original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) an additional avenue to safeguard assets across their dealership fleets. Moreover, leveraging TSD's extensive reach as the exclusive provider for 18 OEM mobility programmes is expected to facilitate a seamless deployment, owing to existing corporate relationships.
Regarding the partnership, representatives from TSD, emphasised the long-standing rapport between the two entities, highlighting the customised insurance verification experience designed to address risk mitigation and cost reduction for dealerships and car rental firms.
Both Axle and TSD share a common objective of minimising liability for their clientele, with insurance verification serving as a pivotal aspect. Officials from Axle underscored the partnership's significance in simplifying car insurance complexities and enhancing clients' understanding of their coverage nationwide.
TSD specializes in designing and developing fleet mobility solutions for a global clientele encompassing dealerships, auto manufacturers, public automotive groups, and rental companies. Operating in 92 countries across six continents, TSD serves over 16,000 dealerships and 3,000 car rental agencies daily, contributing to industry-standard metrics, operational patterns, and subsidy models.
Axle offers a universal API for insurance data. Through Axle's platform, companies can seamlessly verify insurance instantly and monitor ongoing coverage, thereby reducing operational costs and enhancing user experiences. Backed by notable investors such as Google's AI-focused venture fund and Y Combinator, alongside support companies such as Plaid and Cox Automotive, Axle aims to create a frictionless insurance experience.
