Troc Vélo partners with Mangopay

Following this announcement, Troc Vélo chose the flexible and modular payment infrastructure provider in order to manage payments between its individual users and customers. The partnership marks an important step in Troc Vélo’s development strategy, which aims to further improve its customers’ experience as well.
In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
Throughout integrating Mangopay’s solutions to optimise the online payment process, Troc Vélo is expected to be enabled to remove a key barrier to second-hand purchases between individuals on its platform. The new transaction procedure is set to be facilitated by Mangopay, being fully integrated into the user’s purchasing experience and making payments more secure and simple.
The entire payment flow will be handled by Mangopay, with its solutions being leveraged in order to track and manage every stage of the procedure and ensure a safe and improved customer experience. In addition, Troc Vélo will benefit from MangoPay’s expertise in securing high-value transactions, while also offering the added flexibility and scalability that are needed to support and accelerate its development.
Furthermore, the transactions that will take place on the Troc Vélo platform will benefit from the highest industry security standards, the money being stored by Mongopay until the buyer and seller have agreed the sell and exchange the bike. This process will not only provide the seller with reassurance that the buyer has the funds available before meeting in person but will also ensure that the item purchased meets the buyer’s expectations before the payment is finalised.
