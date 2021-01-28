|
TransferWise, Visa sign global partnership and collaborate on Cloud tech

Thursday 28 January 2021 14:58 CET | News

Visa and TransferWise have announced a global partnership and the first use of Visa Cloud Connect, a way for fintechs and partners to connect Visa’s global processing network, VisaNet, through the cloud. 

Visa Cloud Connect underpins a new global agreement between Visa and TransferWise that will enable the expansion of TransferWise’s multi-currency debit cards in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the Middle East, UK, and US. Visa’s new platform provides a secure cloud-based connection to VisaNet, including a unified certification and testing framework, Visa-hosted security services such as transaction encryption and PIN key management, and simplified settlement in local markets.

The TransferWise multi-currency account allows consumers and businesses to hold and convert 55 currencies at the real exchange rate. With Visa Cloud Connect, TransferWise can establish a secure connection to VisaNet through its cloud provider. This way, they eliminate the need for costly local connectivity and speed up TransferWise’s roll out plans.


Keywords: TransferWise, Visa, partnership, Cloud technology, Visa Cloud Connect, security, debit cards, multi-currency
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
