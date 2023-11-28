TPIsoftware partners with HES FinTech in the digital lending market

The alliance aims to make a shift in the banking service across Asia and Europe by leveraging fintech expertise and market insights. Moreover, this is a compelling step in the global expansion strategies of both companies.
LoanBox is an all-encompassing platform featuring a comprehensive suite of financial tools and industry know-how. It is designed for alternative lenders and neo-banks, and its modules cover loan origination, management, servicing, collection, BI reporting, and AI scoring.
digiRunner, the other tool, is an AWS and ISO 27001 certified cloud-native APIM platform based on Open Banking standards due to its security and regulatory compliance. This middle platform improves Loanbox services, enabling easy integration with financial institutions and credit bureaus, and offering advanced features like authentication and authorisation for dealing with sensitive financial data.
Clients want a seamless, end-to-end, consistent lending experience that delivers instant decisions and immediate availability of funds and banks need flexible, open, real-time, and easy-to-integrate solutions. Moreover, a digital lending tool service empowers banks to expand their lending services beyond the limitations of conventional banking channels.
Exploring this market opportunity, the alliance between TPIsoftware and HES FinTech follows a recent cross-national project collaboration in Thailand. The companies developed a cloud-based loan management system for a local consumer finance company that facilitates core modernisation and business model reinvention.
With subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand, TPIsoftware has also expanded its network in Indonesia, Cambodia, and beyond. It is poised to empower TPIsoftware to extend its global reach into Europe, and HES FinTech to penetrate the Asian market.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions