Toqio partners with Visa

Following this announcement, the SaaS financial orchestration platform for businesses Toqio and the global digital payments company Visa will focus on the process of providing payment services to firms that by their nature do not offer financial products. The objective is also set on these corporations in order to improve their value proposition to their distribution networks by offering them the needed access to greater liquidity.
In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.
Throughout this partnership, the companies are set to enable large firms to leverage the Toqio platform, which connects the firm’s distribution and trader providers with financial institutions in order to better serve their needs and those of the end client. As multiple businesses struggle with low liquidity and barriers to some financial solutions, while also facing payment issues for firms and companies, the alliance is expected to give them more access and availability to funds through the secure benefits of integrated finance.
At the same time, the collaboration will allow Toqio’s corporate customers to access and issue Visa commercial cards in a direct manner, from its platform, while also focusing on improving operational efficiency and generating new development opportunities. With Toqio, these companies and enterprises can also implement solutions that facilitate the flow of funds through the distribution channel, from the end client to the manufacturer, as well as incorporate financing where and when it is needed most.
In addition, Toqio will have the possibility to leverage these money movement tools in order to improve the manner in which businesses and companies find new possibilities, as well as drive efficiency and become the preferred financial channels for their users.
