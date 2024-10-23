Subscribe
News

Tillster expands its partnership with Stripe

Wednesday 23 October 2024 14:45 CET | News

Tillster has announced an expansion of its partnership with financial infrastructure platform Stripe, broadening access to Stripe's payment solutions for its global restaurant clients.

 

This implementation allows Tillster’s customers in the United States, particularly in the QSR and fast-casual sectors, to accept both Card-present and Card-not-present payments from over 45 global markets, expanding the payment options available to diners. 

Although the two companies have collaborated in select regions before, this expansion significantly increases the reach of Tillster’s customers, allowing them to accommodate a more global diner base.

 

Expanded payment capabilities for restaurant brands

Officials from Tillster noted that, as restaurant brands look to grow globally, offering streamlined payment options becomes essential. According to them, this partnership with Stripe will enable Tillster to provide a more efficient payment experience for both the restaurants and their customers, helping brands meet evolving consumer expectations. 

One of the first clients to benefit from this expanded payment technology is Porto’s Bakery, a family-owned business in Southern California. The bakery, which partnered with Tillster in 2023, has integrated Stripe’s payment solutions across its six locations. Representatives from Porto’s Bakery highlighted that the new integration allows the business to handle payments from a wider range of customers, both locally and globally, while continuing to focus on providing quality service.

More information about Tillster 

Tillster provides unified commerce solutions for quick-service and fast-casual restaurant brands. Offering digital ordering, delivery, loyalty programs, and more across multiple platforms, Tillster aims to support brands in enhancing revenue and operational efficiency.  

Handling millions of orders annually across thousands of locations, the company also offers marketing and data analysis tools. Its client base includes companies such as Burger King, Baskin-Robbins, and Jollibee.


