Tietoevry Banking enables BankAxept for Apple Pay in Norway

Friday 28 June 2024 15:33 CET | News

Tietoevry Banking has served as a technical partner in bringing Apple Pay to the Norwegian BankAxept card customers. 

 

As per the official announcement, 10 banks are now pioneering BankAxept, the national payment system in Norway, as a payment method in Apple Pay. This allows card users in Norway to benefit from an easy, secure, and private way to pay with the use of iPhone or Apple Watch.

Over the past 1.5 years, Tietoevry Banking has, on behalf of Norwegian banks, worked closely with BankAxept to bring BankAxept cards into Apple Pay. This collaboration leverages Tietoevry Banking’s strong market position as a modernisation partner for international payment solutions. Until now, Apple Pay in Norway has only been available through international schemes. With Norwegian banks now enabling BankAxept, costs for retailers are expected to be considerably reduced.

Tietoevry Banking has served as a technical partner in bringing Apple Pay to the Norwegian BankAxept card customers.

 

Officials from Tietoevry Banking commented that this step increases accessibility and easy card payments for consumers, while allowing Norwegian banks to compete with international players and maintaining BankAxept as a crucial part of Norway’s payment infrastructure.

Futhermore, the press release states that participating banks can now offer cardholders to have their combined BankAxept and VISA card in Apple Pay.

The introduction of BankAxept in Apple Pay is a significant step to ensure that Norwegian banks can enhance their customer experience and maintain their relevance in the daily lives of their customers.

About Tietoevry Banking

Tietoevry Banking is a provider of financial SaaS solutions for the Nordics and beyond. It aims to modernise banks and unlock significant value for clients with low-risk implementation of its software for Cards, Payments, Credit, Financial Fraud Prevention and Wealth, as well as modular, pre-integrated Banking as a Platform solution. Tietoevry Banking is a part of Tietoevry; the group’s annual turnover is approximately EUR 3 billion. 


More: Link


Keywords: Apple Pay, payments , financial services, partnership, banks
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Apple Pay, BankAxept, Tietoevry
Countries: Norway
