The Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) raises age verification concern in BNPL

Towards the end of 2023, four major BNPL providers in the Netherlands, Billink, In3, Klarna, and Riverty initiated a Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct mandated a clear disclosure of costs, conditions, and payment obligations by providers. This was aimed at enabling consumers to make informed decisions and understand the financial implications of their purchases. More importantly, the code was set to offer protection for minors and financially vulnerable consumers.
