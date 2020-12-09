The Financial Data Exchange (FDX) announces technical standards and updates

The Financial Data Exchange (FDX) has announced its Fall release including technical standards and updates to the existing specification of the financial services marketplace.
FDX API v4.5 – This latest version of FDX API includes new features that improve account number security via an optional use of tokenized data for payments and improves the data quality for use cases such as lending via expanded account holder information fields.
User Experience (UX) Guidelines v1.0 – This first iteration of the FDX UX Guidelines provide implementers of the FDX API with clear direction for designing permissioning processes for end-users to grant consent to access their financial data.
Personal Financial Management (PFM) Use Case – Developed after months of consultation among FDX members, this first FDX defined use case provides end-users with access to data they need to manage their personal finances while providing data minimization so that only necessary data is shared.
Taxonomy of Permissioned Data Sharing
FDX Financial-Grade API Security Specification v3.2
Control Considerations v3.2
Foundational Requirements v1.0
