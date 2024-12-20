Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

The European Central Banks welcomes the Bulgarian market to TIPS

Friday 20 December 2024 13:35 CET | News

The European Central Bank has welcomed the Bulgarian market to the TIPS service, following its successful migration in December 2024.

Following this announcement, the Българска народна банка (Bulgarian National Bank) and the BISERA payment system, which is operated by BORICA AD, are now included as part of the TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) service, together with two banks, namely First Investment Bank AD and Central Cooperative Bank AD. Furthermore, additional Bulgarian payment service providers are expected to be onboarded to TIPS in 2025.

The Bulgarian market has announced that it has successfully joined TIPS.

More information on Bulgaria’s inclusion in TIPS

According to the official press release, the initiative will support Bulgaria’s plan to join the euro area. Throughout this process, individuals, customers, and businesses with accounts at the Bulgarian banks that have joined TIPS will be given the possibility to instantly transfer payments in EUR to any other TIPS participant. In addition, the institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

TIPS represents the Eurosystem’s platform for settling instant payments in central bank money, operating around the clock, every day of the year. It is a platform based on the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) scheme and it hosts more than 99% of all payment service providers (PSPs) in the euro area that adhere to the SCT Inst scheme. 

With this in mind, banks, financial institutions, and payment service providers can join TIPS in one of two ways. The first possibility is as a participant, by opening a TIPS account, or as a reachable party, by entering into a contractual agreement with a participant.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital euro, SEPA, payments , ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Bulgarian National Bank, European Central Bank
Countries: Bulgaria
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Bulgarian National Bank

|

European Central Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Bulgarian National Bank and other articles related to Bulgarian National Bank in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like