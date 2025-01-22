Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

The Dutch Government aims to prevent BNPL in physical stores

Thursday 23 January 2025 10:16 CET | News

The Dutch Government has announced its decision to prevent BNPL purchases in physical retail outlets due to the multiple financial risks they pose for clients. 

Although an outright ban would be considered unfeasible because of EU regulations, the Dutch government believes that BNPL services can trigger earlier and larger debts, particularly among younger consumers. 

At the same time, according to Reuters, the government also urged Klarna to refrain from further expanding its BNPL services in physical stores in the region of the Netherlands.

The Dutch government aims to prevent 'buy now, pay later' purchases in stores.

More information on the government’s decision to prevent BNPL

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) schemes surged in popularity for online purchases since the COVID-19 pandemic and were developed in order to allow consumers to split payments over time into smaller, interest-free installments. These loans are often provided by digital lenders such as Sweden's Klarna.

The Dutch government is seeking to prevent the rollout of the services in physical retail outlets in the region due to the multiple financial risks they pose for consumers. The government aims to protect and meet the needs of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also making sure that the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry are met. 

In addition, the Dutch government has held discussions with several other BNPL providers, including Zalando and Amazon. Unlike Klarna, these companies have not yet signed a code of conduct requiring them to verify the age of all customers and users.

The BNPL services have faced regulatory challenges in other countries as well. At the beginning of 2025, a research made by the Lending Standards Board (LSB) revealed that many consumers remain unaware of the true costs of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) products, leading to financial vulnerability.

The study showed that only 52% of BNPL are aware of late payment fees, and just as many have an overall rough understanding of the costs. At the same time, alarmingly, 15% of clients have already incurred late fees, a figure that rises to 22% among those with poor credit scores.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BNPL, payments , compliance, ecommerce
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Dutch Government
Countries: Netherlands
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Dutch Government

|
Discover all the Company news on Dutch Government and other articles related to Dutch Government in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like