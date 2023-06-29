Tern launches cross-border cash pickup options for foreign workers

TransferMex, a US company that provides US employers with prepaid cards to pay migrant workers, is the first company to offer the feature using Tern’s platform. The TranferMex app uses Tern’s ‘No Code’ framework to manage cardholders and employers.
This new feature allows TransferMex cardholders to send cash to friends and family by selecting one of more than 10,000 cash pickup locations across Mexico using the TransferMex app. The vast network of pickup locations provides a simple and efficient process to access funds within seconds of transmission.
Supporting and expanding customer remittance capabilities has been an important focus for Tern. This is an important step forward in their commitment to offering partners innovative banking solutions, especially for cross-border payments, company officials said.
The new cash pickup feature is expected to significantly increase cross-border volume for TransferMex due to the ease with which cardholders can now send cash internationally.
Representatives from TransferMex said that this new solution allows them to provide a more convenient and efficient way for customers to send cash home to friends and family that don’t necessarily have bank accounts.”
Tern’s officials added that reliable remittance and cash pickup between the US and Mexico is an important first step, but now Tern also has the capability to provide remittance and cash pickup for almost every country in Latin America. Later in 2023, they will be able to support remittance cash pickup in most countries throughout the world.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions