TechFini achieves NPCI certification for UPI solutions

Thursday 18 July 2024 14:28 CET | News

India-based fintech startup TechFini has received approval from NPCI to facilitate UPI-based payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, and fintechs.

 

Besides achieving certification for UPI-based solutions, TechFini has also been approved for UPI Unified Dispute and Issue Resolution (UDIR). The addition of UDIR makes the startup one of the few platforms that supports this capability, which will be a game changer in addressing the intricacies of conflict resolution.

A surge in UPI transactions

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-based transactions hit USD 240 billion in June 2024, up 49% compared to 2023, according to data provided on Monday by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Considering this environment, the startup’s ability to facilitate the NPCI-led UDIR and give UPI users a platform to easily address their disputes is a significant breakthrough.

TechFini is a comprehensive payment infrastructure solution provider that enables banks, fintech, and financial services organisations of all sizes to integrate and simplify payment systems. TechFini will work with financial institutions to advance their payments capabilities, product journeys, and digital growth after receiving these certifications.

The NPCI certifications authenticate TechFini’s dedication to payment technology innovation and provide authentication to its clients and partners seeking secure, dependable, and trustworthy solutions. Once linked, banks, financial institutions, and fintech companies will be able to offer their customers a variety of payment options as well as frictionless online and offline transactions, enhancing their digital payment experience. 

Speaking on the news, officials from TechFini said they are happy to receive certifications from NPCI to facilitate UPI-based payment technologies. This approval acknowledges their efforts to enhance the payments ecosystem and help their clients, as well as their customers, experience seamless UPI payments. They will continue to extend support to NPCI in driving the Digital India mission.


