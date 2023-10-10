Subscribe
Tebi introduces Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in the Netherlands

Tuesday 10 October 2023 13:32 CET | News

Tebi, a startup providing entrepreneurs with tools to better manage their businesses, has announced a cash register platform to introduce Tap-to-Pay in the Netherlands.  

Tap-to-Pay allows anyone with an iPhone X or a later version to accept payments. According to Tebi, this simplifies the payment process for businesses and customers, enhancing convenience for both parties involved. Furthermore, the company also highlighted in the press release that the Tap-to-Pay feature is beneficial for entrepreneurs by helping them reduce costs during challenging times. 


Tebi’s Tap-to-Pay on iPhone enables businesses to accept payments from customers using Maestro debit cards, Visa and Mastercard (debit as well as credit cards), Apple Pay, and Google Pay. This is done with the intention of providing convenient payment options for both merchants and customers. 

How to set up Tap-to-Pay on iPhone with Tebi 

  • From the Apple App Store, download and install the Tebi Tap-to-Pay app;  

  • Then, sign in with a Tebi account; 

  • Navigate to Settings, select Tap-to-Pay on iPhone; 

  • Give the iPhone terminal a name and click activate; 

  • When taking a card payment in the Tebi POS app for Android, users are now able to select their iPhone from the list of payment terminals. 

To use Tebi Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, it is required for the user to be a Tebi customer.  

More about Tebi 

Based in the Netherlands, Tebi aims to provide an all-in-one platform for businesses, including cash register services, payments, inventory tracking, and QR orders. The startup’s mission is to support global SMEs by offering beneficial tools at affordable rates and helping businesses save costs and time. Currently, Tebi comprises three components of which the company believes are crucial to running a business: accounting backbone, point-of-sale (POS) as well as payments. 

Tebi's main mission is to stand out by avoiding lock-in contracts, hidden fees, or additional charges for features or devices. The startup plans to introduce more modules in the future to further enhance its platform. 

More: Link


