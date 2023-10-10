Tebi introduces Tap-to-Pay on iPhone in the Netherlands

Tap-to-Pay allows anyone with an iPhone X or a later version to accept payments. According to Tebi, this simplifies the payment process for businesses and customers, enhancing convenience for both parties involved. Furthermore, the company also highlighted in the press release that the Tap-to-Pay feature is beneficial for entrepreneurs by helping them reduce costs during challenging times.
From the Apple App Store, download and install the Tebi Tap-to-Pay app;
Then, sign in with a Tebi account;
Navigate to Settings, select Tap-to-Pay on iPhone;
Give the iPhone terminal a name and click activate;
When taking a card payment in the Tebi POS app for Android, users are now able to select their iPhone from the list of payment terminals.
