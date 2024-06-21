TBC secures USD 10 mln

The funds are designated to expand TBC Uzbekistan’s microlending initiatives, supporting the growth of the digital bank's loan portfolio and promoting financial inclusion in Uzbekistan, the most populous country in Central Asia.
TBC Bank Uzbekistan is a subsidiary of London-listed TBC Group, operating via physical and digital channels in Georgia and as a branchless digital bank in Uzbekistan. The digital bank is a key component of Uzbekistan’s digital financial ecosystem, which includes Payme, a digital payments application for individuals and small businesses, and Payme Nasiya (Payme Instalments), an instalment credit business.
This credit line complements a previous USD 10 million credit line extended earlier this year by responsAbility Investments AG’s Green Climate Partnership Fund to TBC Bank Uzbekistan. The earlier funds were aimed at expanding the bank’s green lending initiatives to support environmentally sustainable projects.
With a strategic advantage in Uzbekistan, TBC serves a growing, digitally oriented-population in a market with low retail banking penetration. TBC Uzbekistan encompasses TBC UZ, a mobile-only bank; Payme, a digital payments app; and Payme Nasiya, an instalment credit business.
