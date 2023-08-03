Tazapay secures MPI licence from MAS

As outlined in the official statement, as a hub for international trade and commerce, Singapore provides an ideal vantage point for Tazapay to broaden its position and extend its presence throughout Asia and other regions.
The new MPI licence is expected to serve as a driving force for the company’s upcoming endeavours that reportedly focus on enhancing the security and user experience of its services.
Also, following the receipt of an MPI licence from the MAS, the fintech can now provide its broadening client base with its complete range of account issuance, merchant acquisition, cross-border and domestic money transfers, and e-money issuance.
When commenting on the announcement, a representative from Tazapay emphasised that receiving the MPI licence marked a significant milestone in their journey. They noted that it not only represented their dedication to maintaining regulatory compliance but also paved the way for the expansion of their cross-border payment solutions.
The news comes following the announcement, in early 2023, that Tazapay had received in-principle approval for becoming an MPI.
Also in 2023, the fintech’s position as a player in the cross-border ecommerce market was further strengthened by the news that it raised USD 16.9 million in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia.
At the time of the release regarding the funding, officials pointed out that the fintech planned on using the funds to expand its operations throughout Asia and enter additional regions like Europe and the Middle East.
Tazapay officials added that strategy-wise, they further intended to leverage the fintech’s capabilities and incorporate additional regional payment options into its system. This approach strived to enhance its ability to cater to an expanding range of industries, such as international trade, edtech, travel, and SaaS.
With this newest milestone, attaining an MPI licence, Tazapay reportedly continues its mission to extend global payments to its customers.
Currently, Tazapay’s platform enables businesses to make transactions in over 173 countries. The company also extends card and local payment options. Its interface facilitates the onboarding of new clients, making it possible for businesses to cater their payment processes to the needs of their customers.
Earlier in 2023, the fintech secured a series of strategic partnerships. For instance, the company joined forces with Cashfree Payments in a bid to enable cross-border payments for Indian exporters.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions