Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Tatra banka launches green banking feature

Friday 29 July 2022 13:32 CET | News

Slovakia-based Tatra banka has announced the launch of a green banking feature for its online banking brand Blue Planet for its 600,000+ customers.

Fintech ecolytiq, which engages in climate issues, provides the software solution behind Tatra banka’s new feature, allowing Tatra banka’s customers to monitor their impact on the planet, receive tips on how to reduce it, and how to receive rewards for sustainable purchasing decisions.

To shift consumer behaviour towards more sustainable spending, the ecolytiq Sustainability-as-a-Service software, which calculates personal environmental impact such as CO2 values on the basis of payment transactions, will work in conjunction with Tatra banka to inform and educate consumers about how their spending is impacting the environment.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, green finance, Corporate Social Responsibility, sustainability
Categories: Banking & Fintech
Companies: Tatra banka
Countries: Slovakia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more

Tatra banka

|
Discover all the Company news on Tatra banka and other articles related to Tatra banka in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like