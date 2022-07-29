Tatra banka launches green banking feature

Fintech ecolytiq, which engages in climate issues, provides the software solution behind Tatra banka’s new feature, allowing Tatra banka’s customers to monitor their impact on the planet, receive tips on how to reduce it, and how to receive rewards for sustainable purchasing decisions.
To shift consumer behaviour towards more sustainable spending, the ecolytiq Sustainability-as-a-Service software, which calculates personal environmental impact such as CO2 values on the basis of payment transactions, will work in conjunction with Tatra banka to inform and educate consumers about how their spending is impacting the environment.
