Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Tappit partners with Journey Mentor

Tuesday 9 July 2024 10:24 CET | News

Global payment, rewards, and data ecosystem Tappit has entered a five-year collaboration with Journey Mentor to develop and provide a loyalty and customer experience programme.

In a bid to support the advancement of the travel industry, Tappit and Journey Mentor partnered to optimise customer engagement via technologies and data-enabled strategies. By joining forces with Tappit, a company that operates in the travel, retail, sports, events, and stadium sectors, Journey Mentor intends to improve customer loyalty in the travel industry and provide enhanced experiences for users.

Tappit has entered a five-year collaboration with Journey Mentor to develop and provide a loyalty and customer experience programme.

Under this collaboration and its terms, Tappit’s white-label technology is set to enable Journey Mentor’s customers to conduct purchases leveraging their mobile phones, paying for their transactions more efficiently and conveniently. In addition, this removes the need for a physical wallet or cards. Also, the data and insights about customer behaviour provided by Tappit’s real-time data suite are set to deliver Journey Mentor with more information and clarity of view.

Upcoming features for Journey Mentor’s users

Developed to increase revenues and customer loyalty, Journey Mentor is set to provide its clients and their customers with features that allow them to:

  • Charge a wallet from a credit card in an approved currency or an IBAN transfer;

  • Keep a balance in multiple agreed currencies and transactions between currencies in a single user’s wallet;

  • Conduct payments from a single or multiple currency in a wallet to a payment gateway and an IBAN account;

  • Receive decreased currency risk for maintaining the balances in wallets in a currency, including USD and EUR, among others;

  • Pay an invoice or transfer a balance from a user’s wallet to another one’s;

  • Leverage multiple users’ wallets to pay for a single invoice;

  • Transfer an amount from a user’s wallet to the other’s credit card or IBAN account.

Moreover, by integrating Tappit’s simplified payment capabilities and loyalty solutions, as well as its actionable data and insights, Journey Mentor is set to improve its customer experience and ensure that each interaction is personalised and optimised based on the user’s needs. Representatives from Tappit underlined that their company and Journey Mentor’s combined efforts intend to create a complete service that can increase customer satisfaction.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, customer experience, financial services, travel payments, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Journey Mentor, Tappit
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Journey Mentor

|

Tappit

|
Discover all the Company news on Journey Mentor and other articles related to Journey Mentor in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like