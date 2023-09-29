Swoop and Sage partner to simplify business funding access

This collaboration aims to empower businesses and accountants by granting them access to an array of funding opportunities. Additionally, it seeks to identify potential cost-saving avenues in sectors like energy, banking, and foreign exchange, thereby making an impact on the bottom line. Through the integration of Sage's accounting software, businesses can add to their ability to pinpoint funding options accurately, streamline the funding process, realise cost efficiencies, and use tools like cash flow forecasting.
In today's ever-changing economic landscape, businesses frequently encounter challenges in securing the financial resources necessary for growth and success. Research conducted by the Sage Foundation has underscored that the scarcity of financial resources remains a significant hurdle for businesses striving for success.
Recognising the importance of overcoming this obstacle, Swoop and Sage have united forces to simplify and speed up accessing crucial funding for businesses and their trusted advisors. This partnership will help advisors and businesses to explore and access diverse funding options tailored to their unique requirements.
The partnership's initial beneficiaries include underserved black female founders in Atlanta, in collaboration with the BOSS Network. This initiative is in response to a Sage report highlighting systemic barriers that hinder their access to essential capital and resources for sustainable growth.
Navigating the landscape of funding opportunities can be a daunting task for businesses. This partnership seeks to bridge this gap by offering a user-friendly platform that connects businesses and accountants with the financial resources they need.
The global partnership opens up a range of funding possibilities for businesses, encompassing grants, loans, and equity investments, while simplifying the application and approval processes. Trusted advisors, including accountants and financial professionals, will also benefit from this partnership, gaining access to tools and resources to guide their clients through the funding journey.
Sage representatives emphasised the challenging economic environment characterised by constant changes, increasing inflation, and rising interest rates. They highlight the importance of making financial resources more readily available and less intimidating for businesses. They believe that the partnership between Sage and Swoop is perfectly aligned with their mission. It aims to provide businesses with quick and easy access to essential financial capital, ensuring they receive the necessary support to succeed despite the current economic challenges.
Swoop representatives share a similar sentiment and express excitement about collaborating with Sage. They believe that this partnership will simplify the process of obtaining financial assistance for businesses and their advisors on a global scale. Together, they intend to make it easier for businesses of all sizes to achieve financial empowerment.
Micheál Martin Tánaiste, who holds the positions of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs in Ireland, expresses his happiness and approval of the partnership. He acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of both Swoop and Sage in the creation of an efficient funding platform tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). He highlights the innovative aspect of this partnership, where Swoop's technology platform is combined with Sage's cloud-based accounting software.
According to Martin, this combination will offer substantial support and aid to business leaders as they navigate and consider various funding opportunities. Essentially, he recognises this collaboration as a valuable development that will benefit Irish SMEs and potentially have a positive impact on the broader business landscape.
