Swiss4 partners with Marqeta for European payment expansion

Tuesday 2 July 2024 13:07 CET | News

Marqeta has announced a new partnership with Swiss4, a Swiss-based financial services provider founded in 2020.

 

Swiss4 has recently introduced an application that integrates financial services with high-end lifestyle management, marking a first-of-its-kind offering in Switzerland. Through Marqeta's platform, Swiss4 aims to swiftly introduce innovative payment features, enhancing the overall user experience.

This collaboration underscores Swiss4's commitment to delivering advanced digital financial solutions, ensuring secure and efficient transaction experiences for its customers. Swiss4 obtained its fintech license from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and offers a multicurrency account, payment and foreign exchange facilities, and personalized lifestyle management services.

These services include organizing leisure activities, accessing cultural and sports events, and recommending experiences and private events for members across Switzerland.

Focusing on scalable solutions

Representatives of Swiss4 highlighted the selection of Marqeta as a partner due to its experience in the Swiss and broader European markets, supporting Swiss4's future expansion plans with a flexible and scalable solution tailored to customer needs.

 

Marqeta, headquartered in Oakland, California, provides a modern card issuing platform enabling customizable and innovative payment card solutions and embedded finance offerings. The platform, powered by open APIs, allows customers to develop configurable payment experiences quickly, leveraging scalable, cloud-based infrastructure. Marqeta operates in over 40 countries globally.

The partnership with Swiss4 reflects Marqeta's strategic focus on personalized payment solutions, catering to innovative customers in sectors such as luxury and lifestyle markets across Europe.

