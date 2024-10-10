Subscribe
News

Stripe partners with NVIDIA to optimise its AI-powered capabilities

Thursday 10 October 2024 12:58 CET | News

Stripe has announced its partnership with NVIDIA in order to optimise its AI-powered capabilities and expand worldwide access to the latter’s AI platform.

Following this announcement, the partnership is set to optimise AI for Stripe and improve fraud detection for its customers, while also enabling NVIDIA to expand global access to its NVIDIA AI software and NVIDIA GPUs. This process will take place by allowing developers, firms, and enterprises to prepay for select NVIDIA cloud solutions. 

Furthermore, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, expectations, and preferences of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Stripe deepens collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance its AI-powered capabilities and expand global access to NVIDIA’s AI platform.

More information on the Stripe x NVIDIA collaboration

As artificial intelligence is expanding and advancing at a quick pace, enterprises around the world aim to incorporate its value into their everyday business operations. In this part, Stripe has relied on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform in order to train its ML models. 

Stripe’s Optimised Checkout Suite was developed in order to enable businesses to build a high-performing checkout flow, using AI to determine which payment methods to show for any given user. In addition, Stripe Radar also uses NVIDIA’s artificial intelligence platform to optimise the speed and accuracy of fraud detection. 

Stripe launched Radar Assistant earlier in 2024, representing an AI-powered feature that allows companies to use natural language prompts to describe new fraud rules they would like to set. The firm also aims to make it easy for any engineer to develop on the NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, as well as to iterate on Stripe Railyard. 


Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, payments , artificial intelligence, expansion, machine learning
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: NVIDIA, Stripe
Countries: World
Industry Events

