Stripe partners with NVIDIA to optimise its AI-powered capabilities

Following this announcement, the partnership is set to optimise AI for Stripe and improve fraud detection for its customers, while also enabling NVIDIA to expand global access to its NVIDIA AI software and NVIDIA GPUs. This process will take place by allowing developers, firms, and enterprises to prepay for select NVIDIA cloud solutions.
Furthermore, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, expectations, and preferences of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
As artificial intelligence is expanding and advancing at a quick pace, enterprises around the world aim to incorporate its value into their everyday business operations. In this part, Stripe has relied on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform in order to train its ML models.
Stripe’s Optimised Checkout Suite was developed in order to enable businesses to build a high-performing checkout flow, using AI to determine which payment methods to show for any given user. In addition, Stripe Radar also uses NVIDIA’s artificial intelligence platform to optimise the speed and accuracy of fraud detection.
Stripe launched Radar Assistant earlier in 2024, representing an AI-powered feature that allows companies to use natural language prompts to describe new fraud rules they would like to set. The firm also aims to make it easy for any engineer to develop on the NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs, as well as to iterate on Stripe Railyard.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions