|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Standard Bank adds new cashback solution to its Instant Money Bulk Payments

Thursday 19 August 2021 11:45 CET | News

Standard Bank has added a new cashback solution that will run for three consecutive months in their Instant Money Bulk Payments.

The initiative aims to improve the service to business owners and to enable them to conduct their banking more efficiently. Entrepreneurs who have signed up from 1 June 2021, and have 50 or more transactions processed before 31 August 2021, will be able to qualify once-off to have 50 transaction fees paid back into their bank accounts.

At its core, Instant Money Bulk Payments is a solution for entrepreneurs, focused on providing banking solutions that are lean, agile, and responsive. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, product upgrade, cashback, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Africa
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like