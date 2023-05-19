Subscribe
Splitit, APPS partner for ISO, ISV instalment payments

Friday 19 May 2023

US-based Splitit has partnered with payment solutions provider Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems (APPS) to provide an integrated card-based instalment payments solution.

 

As Splitit’s white-label service enables customers to pay by instalments leveraging existing credit on their payment card, the collaboration is set to create a multitude of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options for merchants to access as part of APPS white-label acquiring programme for ISOs, ISVs, and payment facilitators.

Instalment payments and the Splitit – APPS collaboration effect

Splitit’s Instalments-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform is set to be embedded into the APP’s suite of white-label booking, boarding tools, APIs, and merchant-facing front-end acceptance tools. This is set to enable merchants to add one-click instalments to their checkout in an easy manner, and to offer a simple solution for ISOs, ISVs, and payment facilitators to provide their customers with this service. 

APPS solutions are provided to merchants of all sizes, together with enterprise partners, philanthropic institutions, and third-party software providers, as well as ISOs and ISVs that need customised payment processing solutions that are designed to meet their needs.

Splitit has partnered with PSP APPS to provide an integrated card based instalment payments solution.

Nandan Sheth, CEO of Splitit advised that the company is looking forward to partnering with APPS and providing their enterprise clients, ISOs, ISVs, and integrated solutions with Splitit’s white-label experience, stating the collaboration showcases Splitit’s distribution-led strategy’s strength as it serves ISVs in the automotive, healthcare, education, and furniture industries.

Splitit is set to be added to other acquiring front-end checkout that could currently benefit from access to BNPL that looks to address the needs of today’s ISO, ISV, and payment facilitation providers. Abe Maghaguian, CEO of APPS stated that Splitit is the ‘ideal complementary solution’ to provide to its ISOs, BINs, and ISV payment facilitation partners, adding that the partnership will enable them to maintain merchant relationships while offering a frictionless BNPL programmer which can be applied to any transaction at checkout by any customer.

Per their statement, the companies can together bring to market a BNPL programme to be leveraged by any ISO or ISV within their existing acquiring programme, expanding the underserved merchants’ group’s ability to sell products to customers that might otherwise be burdened by rising costs.

What is more, APPS and Splitit are to bring the following programmes to market:

  • Splitit is set to be added into APPS’s private, branded enterprise and ISV platform which enables quick-to-market, semi-integrated APIs with full VPOS UI, with CNP and EMV terminals, together with a convenience fee, discounting, custom invoice creator, ERP plugins, email and text invoicing, customer payment portals, merchant funding and billing, and merchant location and sub-merchant management.

  • Splitit is set to be integrated into APPS QuickBooks SaaS, Basic, Pro, Enterprise and POS integrations, Sage 50 and 100, among others.

  • APPS ERP and accounting integrations platform are to be augmented with Splitit’s Instalments-as-a-Service platform.

Adding on this, Abe Maghaguian stated that they are looking forward to having Splitit join the APPS family of strategic partners, as APPS is believed to be a ‘perfect match’ for Splitit’s Instalments-as-a-Service and will help its agents, ISOs, ISVs, and payment facilitators to ‘grow their margins’ with clients, which is an important differentiator for the company.

