|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

South Korea bans transactions with Central Bank of Russia

Monday 7 March 2022 13:11 CET | News

South Korea has announced it will halt all transactions with Russia's central bank.

The foreign ministry said in a statement it had decided to ban all financial dealings with the Central Bank of Russia ‘considering the international community's financial restrictions against Russia’.

South Korea's decision comes as Western governments, international sporting organisations, and a growing list of major companies have worked to isolate Russia, levelling punishing sanctions over its attack on its neighbour.

South Korea earlier said it would tighten export controls against Moscow by banning shipments of strategic items. It also joined Western countries in suspending financial transactions with several major Russian banks.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: transactions , central bank, banks, Russia Ukraine War, financial institutions
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Russian Federation
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like